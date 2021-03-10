Fitness Equipment Market Revenue to Register CAGR of +4.1% During the forecast period

Analysis of the Global Fitness Equipment Market

Rising incidence of obesity, and chronic heart disease coupled with rising awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to drive growth of the global fitness equipment market. Also, increasing fitness service providers and gymnasiums across the globe are other factors expected to propel growth of the global fitness equipment market in the near future. North America fitness equipment market is expected to account for US$ 3,606.9 Mn.

However, high manufacturing and maintainance cost, and consumer preference shifting towards traditional techniques of exercise such as yoga, aerobics, and swimming are factors expected to hamper growth of the global fitness equipment market.

Prominent players in the global fitness equipment include Torque Fitness LLC, The Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Cybex International Inc., Elliptigo Inc., NordikTrack Inc., and Body-Solid Inc.

Among type segments, cardiovascular training equipment segment in the global fitness equipment market is estimated to account for a majority revenue of US$ 5,220.5 Mn in 2017. Among end user segments, health clubs segment is expected to account for revenue of US$ 5,387.9 Mn in 2017.

Fitness equipment’s are tools used for physical exercise to manage body weight, develop muscular strength, and to improve physical stamina. Treadmill, stair mill, rowing machine, airdyne, spin bike, elliptical, etc. are most commonly used cardiovascular equipment which stimulate the heart rate, also helps in burning excess body fat, and to maintain overall health and fitness.

Fitness Equipment Market Regional Market analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Impact of COVID-19:

The Fitness Equipment Market report includes overview, which deciphers value chain structure, industrial environment, regional examination, applications, market size and forecast. Usually a most recent report, covering the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each viewpoint of life all inclusive. This has brought along a few changes in market conditions. The quickly changing market situation and initial and future evaluation of the affect is secured within the report. The report gives an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regions, and for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. It moreover offers investment opportunities and likely threats within the market based on a brilliantly investigation.

