Fibrous Casings Market 2021, Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

Fibrous Casings Market is valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Rise in the meat consumption and production is driving the global fibrous casings market.

This detailed report on ‘Fibrous Casings Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Fibrous Casings market’.

Fibrous casings are one of the types of artificial casings. These casings are commonly used in processed meat industry due to their consistency in shape retention and higher shelf life. Fibrous casings are cellulose-based supported with natural long-fiber abaca paper or manila hemp fiber, which mixes very high lastingness with consistent extrusion properties during a form that makes it ideally suited for sausage casings. It is most commonly used for making pepperonis, summer sausage, beef sticks, bologna, cooked salamis, liverwurst, etc. It is more durable against tight stuffing, which makes it ideal for stuffing fine ground or emulsified sausages tightly.

Fibrous casings market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and by regional & country level. Based on type global fibrous casings market is classified into regular fibrous casing and peelable fibrous casing. Based upon application, global fibrous casings market is classified into smoked sausages, cooked sausages, dried sausages and other. Based upon end-user, global fibrous casings market is classified into hypermarkets & upermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail and other.

The regions covered in this fibrous casings market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Fibrous Casings Companies:

Fibrous casings market report covers prominent players,

Viskase

ViskoTeepak

Walsroder

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Wiberg

Viscofan

Futamura Chemical

Global Casing

Selo

Kalle

Others

Fibrous Casings Market Dynamics –

Increasing meat consumption and production is the key driving factor for the growth of global fibrous casings market. Meat consumption is highest in high-income countries. Additionally, meat demand is associated with higher incomes and a change due to urbanization and food consumption changes that favour increased proteins from animal sources in diets. According to UN Food and Agriculture Organization, The world is projected to produce a record 335 million tons of meat in 2018. This is an increase of 1.5% compared to 330 million tons of meat in 2017. Also, rising number of food restaurant chains fueling demand of fibrous casings market. These fibrous casings have witnessed increased demand from food manufacturers as well as meat processing industry players around the world. However, consumer preference for natural casings over artificial casings is hampering the growth of this market. Moreover, innovation in technology that helps to increasing the functionality of the products and untapped end user markets may generate new opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Fibrous Casings Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the Fibrous Casings market with highest market share due to its well-established food and beverage industry, huge consumption of sausage and processed meat products and increasing number of fast-food restaurant chains. Also, presence of large number of sausage manufacturers has driven the regional growth of the fibrous casings market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, mainly attributed to the increase in urbanization, growing popularity of western-style sausages, and huge consumption of sausages, especially in China. Besides, the necessity for efficient manufacturing of safe and secure quality sausage has driven sausage producers to explore more benefits of fibrous casings within the region.

Fibrous Casings Market Segmentation –

By Type: Regular Fibrous Casing, Peelable Fibrous Casing

By Application: Smoked Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dried Sausages, Other

By End User: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

