Facial Injectable Market Overview And In-Depth Analysis With Top Key Players 2016 – 2024

North America Facial Injectables Market: Overview

This report on the North America facial injectables market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the North America facial injectables market.

North America Facial Injectables Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the North America facial injectables market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as growing global obsession with physical appearance and the desire to look young and rising inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries, in historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

North America Facial Injectables Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the North America facial injectables market has been segmented into Product Type – Botulinum Toxin; Hyaluronic Acid; Collagen: Porcine/ Bovine based & Human based; Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF): Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres), Poly-L-Lactic Acid & Calcium Hydroxyapatite). The market has been further studied from the point of view of major treatment types. Based on treatment type, the market has been categorized into facial pain, wrinkle treatment, lip augmentation and others. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic centers, dermatology clinics and physician clinics.

North America Facial Injectables Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the North America facial injectables market has been segmented into: the U.S. & Canada. The report also profiles major players in the facial injectables market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Ipsen Group and Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited.

