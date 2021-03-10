Eye Tracking Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 24.5% and Forecast to 2027

Global Eye Tracking Market is valued approximately USD 295.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Eye Tracker is the device used to analyze and evaluate the position and the moment of the eye concerning using either a remote or an eye tracker that is mounted to the head and connected to the computer. It comprises of the monitoring the activities such as ignoring, blinking, looking, and the noticeable reaction of the pupil to different stimuli. The global Eye Tracking market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various retail stores, advertisement companies, and research labs are currently non-operational in multiple countries, which has negatively impacted the demand for eye-tracking technology-based products and services. The growing demand for eye-tracking-based assistive communication, rising adoption of eye-tracking technology in advertisement and consumer research and increasing penetration of eye-tracking technology in automotive & transportation industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, Tobbi Pro launched Tobii Pro Glasses 3, next-generation of wearable eye tracker, integrated cameras and illuminators inside the glass itself, enabling a combination of eye tracking performance in dynamic environments with an unobtrusive design. However, growth in gesture recognition market is the major factor restraining the growth of global Eye Tracking market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Eye Tracking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and growing research activities to understand the human behavior. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tobii AB

Seeing Machines Ltd.

SR Research

Eyetech Digital Systems

Smart Eye

Eyetracking, Inc.

Prs In Vivo

Eyegaze

Ergoneers GmBH

Iscan

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Research & Consulting Services

By Tracking Type:

Remote Tracking

Mobile Tracking

By Application:

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior & Market Research

Others

By Vertical:

Retail & Advertisement

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Research Labs

Government, Defense, and Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Eye Tracking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

