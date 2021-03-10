Eye Tracking Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 24.5% and Forecast to 2027
Global Eye Tracking Market is valued approximately USD 295.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Eye Tracker is the device used to analyze and evaluate the position and the moment of the eye concerning using either a remote or an eye tracker that is mounted to the head and connected to the computer. It comprises of the monitoring the activities such as ignoring, blinking, looking, and the noticeable reaction of the pupil to different stimuli. The global Eye Tracking market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various retail stores, advertisement companies, and research labs are currently non-operational in multiple countries, which has negatively impacted the demand for eye-tracking technology-based products and services. The growing demand for eye-tracking-based assistive communication, rising adoption of eye-tracking technology in advertisement and consumer research and increasing penetration of eye-tracking technology in automotive & transportation industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, Tobbi Pro launched Tobii Pro Glasses 3, next-generation of wearable eye tracker, integrated cameras and illuminators inside the glass itself, enabling a combination of eye tracking performance in dynamic environments with an unobtrusive design. However, growth in gesture recognition market is the major factor restraining the growth of global Eye Tracking market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Eye Tracking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and growing research activities to understand the human behavior. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tobii AB
Seeing Machines Ltd.
SR Research
Eyetech Digital Systems
Smart Eye
Eyetracking, Inc.
Prs In Vivo
Eyegaze
Ergoneers GmBH
Iscan
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Research & Consulting Services
By Tracking Type:
Remote Tracking
Mobile Tracking
By Application:
Assistive Communication
Human Behavior & Market Research
Others
By Vertical:
Retail & Advertisement
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare & Research Labs
Government, Defense, and Aerospace
Automotive & Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year a?? 2017, 2018
Base year a?? 2019
Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Eye Tracking Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Eye Tracking Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Eye Tracking Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Eye Tracking Market, by Tracking Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Eye Tracking Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Eye Tracking Market, by Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Eye Tracking Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Eye Tracking Market Dynamics
3.1. Eye Tracking Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Eye Tracking Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Portera??s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Offering
Chapter 6. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Tracking Type
Chapter 7. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Application
Chapter 8. Global Eye Tracking Market, by Vertical
Chapter 9. Global Eye Tracking Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Tobii AB
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Product Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Seeing Machines Ltd.
10.2.3. SR Research
10.2.4. Eyetech Digital Systems
10.2.5. Smart Eye
10.2.6. Eyetracking, Inc,
10.2.7. Prs In Vivo
10.2.8. Eyegaze
10.2.9. Ergoneers GmBH
Continued….
