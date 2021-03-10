Exoskeleton Market to Come Out Stronger in the Next 10 Years

Every year in the U.S., for every 1 million people, 54 suffer from spinal cord injuries (SCIs), which comes out to a total annual incidence of 17,730 cases, as per the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC). As a result, the global exoskeleton market is predicted to grow massively, from just $290.3 million in 2019 to over $6,957.9 million by 2030, at a 35.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the fastest-growing region in the exoskeleton market during the next 10 years. The government of South Korea, China, and India is investing heavily in improving their healthcare infrastructure and making care accessible to all. Moreover, the increasing population of the elderly is leading to the rising number of fall, stroke, and fracture cases, which is driving the requirement for exoskeletons.

