Estrogen Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market Shoots Heightened Revenues by 2028| Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co, Novartis AG, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orion Pharma AB, Pfizer, Meda pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, TherapeuticsMD

Estrogen replacement therapy (ERT): a form of therapy with estrogen hormones most commonly used to treat the symptoms of menopause. It reduces or stops the short-term changes of menopause such as hot flashes, disturbed sleep, and vaginal dryness.

Estrogen replacement therapy is often recommended to relieve these symptoms associated with menopause: severe hot flashes. sleeplessness. vaginal dryness, resulting in discomfort or pain during sexual intercourse.

Like other types of estrogen therapy, estrogen pills can reduce or resolve troublesome symptoms of menopause. They can also lower the risk of osteoporosis. While there are newer ways of getting ERT, oral estrogen medicines are the best-studied type of estrogen therapy.

The major players profiled in this report include:

AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orion Pharma AB, Pfizer, Inc., Meda pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. among others.

Market segmentation:

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Transdermal

Vaginal

Parenteral

