Enterprise Architecture Tools Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Software AG, Avolution, MEGA International, BOC Group, Orbus Software, Leanix and more.

According to Market Study Report, Enterprise Architecture Tools Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global enterprise architecture tools market size would grow from 989 million in 2020 to USD 1,283 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Market:

Software AG (Germany)

Avolution (Australia)

BiZZdesign (Netherlands)

MEGA International (France)

BOC Group (US)

Orbus Software (UK)

QualiWare (Denmark)

Leanix (Germany)

erwin (US)

Sparx Systems (Australia)

ValueBlue (Netherlands)

UNICOM Global (US)

Clausmark (Germany)

Enterprise Architecture Solutions (UK)

Planview (US)

MonoFor (US)

Valispace (Portugal)

FIOS Insight (US)

Aplas (Australia)

NinjaRMM (US)

CodeLogic (US)

BetterCloud (US)

Ardoq (Norway)

Facility Planning Arts (US)

Keboola (US)

“The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The services segment of the enterprise architecture tools market includes managed services and professional services. Services are an important part of any solution’s deployment life cycle. Therefore, various vendors offer services associated with enterprise architecture tool solutions to help companies effectively implement their enterprise architecture strategies.

“BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020”

The BFSI industry needs to change its supporting IT to cope up with the challenging transformational change. Due to the inter-dependency of operations and IT in the BFSI vertical, there is a need for a planned and guided-integrated approach.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Growing industrialization, coupled with an increase in competition, has proved to be one of the biggest drivers for the enterprise architecture tools market in this region. The region has seen an increase in the deployment of enterprise architecture tools by industries to enhance efficiency and streamline their business processes.

Competitive Landscape of Enterprise Architecture Tools Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Market Ranking

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Key Market Developments

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Deals

5 Company Evaluation Matrix

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Participants

