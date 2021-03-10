Endometrial Ablation Market to Register Revenue worth of Us$1.3 Bn by 2024 End

Global Endometrial Ablation Market: Overview

This report on the global endometrial ablation market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endometrial ablation market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Endometrial Ablation Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global endometrial ablation market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Endometrial Ablation Market: Segmentation

Based on devices type, the global endometrial ablation market has been segmented into – cryoablation electrical ablation, hydrothermal ablation, hysteroscopy devices, microwave endometrial ablation, radiofrequency endometrial ablation, thermal balloon ablation, others (ultrasound transducers, laser ablation, etc.). On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographically, the global endometrial ablation market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

Endometrial Ablation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the endometrial ablation market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Minerva Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Plc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (Cooper Surgical Inc.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc and AngioDynamics Inc.

