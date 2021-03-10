Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size, 2021 Growth, Types, Trends, Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2027

Electric Underfloor Heating Market is valued at USD 2.43 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.94 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.13% over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for heating solutions in extreme cold areas along and increasing adoption of energy has driven the demand for electric underfloor heating market.

The Electric Underfloor Heating Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Electric Underfloor Heating market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Electric heating is a procedure in which electrical energy is transformed to heat energy. Its applications are space heating, cooking, and water heating and industrial processes. It is an electrical device that changes an electric current into heat. Underfloor heating and cooling is a form of central heating and cooling which realizes indoor climate control for thermal comfort using conduction, radiation and convection. The relations radiant heating and radiant cooling are usually used to describe this approach because radiation is responsible for a significant portion of the resulting thermal comfort but this usage is technically correct only when radiation composes more than 50% of the heat exchange between the floor and the rest of the space.

Electric Underfloor Heating market report is segmented on the basis of Facility, type, and by regional & country level. Based upon Facility, electric underfloor heating market is classified into new and existing. Based upon type, electric underfloor heating market is classified into residential, single family, multi family, commercial, education, healthcare, retail, logistics and transportation, offices, hospitality and others industrial.

The regions covered in this electric underfloor heating market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Electric Underfloor Heating Manufacturers:

Electric underfloor heating market report covers prominent players are,

Uponor

Danfoss

Warmup

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider

Sensata technologies

Pentair

Nexans

Robert Bosch

Mitsubishi

Amuheat

REHAU

Hunt Heating

H2O Heating

Others

Electric Underfloor Heating Market Dynamics –

Increasing consumer awareness toward energy conservation coupled with increasing installation of reliable heating systems will stimulate the electric underfloor heating market size. According to, National Informatics Centre (NIC), the primary energy petition in India has grown from about 450 million tons of oil corresponding (toe) in 2000 to about 770 million toe in 2012. This is predictable to increase to about 1250 (estimated by International Energy Agency) to 1500 (estimated in the Integrated Energy Policy Report) million toe in 2030.morever, Growing Rapid urbanization and commercialization is also driving the global electric underfloor heating market. According to, National Center for Biotechnology Information, worldwide, there were 6.7 rural residents to each urban resident; now there is less than one and estimates suggest close to three urban dwellers to two rural dwellers by 2025. However, high installation cost along with trouble in deployment across existing buildings will limit the product demand. Many electric heating mats manufacturers are coming up with innovative ideas to meet the demand of residential and commercial building contractors for raising awareness regarding the innovative Electric Underfloor Heating technologies and products is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the electric underfloor heating market during forecast period.

Electric Underfloor Heating Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the electric underfloor heating market with the potential rate due to rising measures toward invention of energy security by reducing the energy consumption. In 2015, the nation has introduced an energy saving ordinance to cut down the energy consumption by 25% across new buildings and ensures the achievement of target for carbon-neutral buildings by 2050. In Advancement technology coupled with declining associated cost will further complement the industry landscape.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period the Japan, in 2016, accounted for over 15% of Asia Pacific electric underfloor heating market. Growing adoption of low emission heating systems coupled with favorable government creativities to increase energy efficiency will positively influence the business growth. Inside migration of population from remote locations to urban areas will further boost the product demand. In 2016, urban population in Japan has increased up to 93.9% with average growth rate of 0.62% per year.

Key Benefits for Electric Underfloor Heating Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Electric Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation –

By Facility: New, Existing

By Application: Residential, Single Family, Multi Family, Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics and transportation, Offices, Hospitality, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size

2.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electric Underfloor Heating Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Underfloor Heating Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Underfloor Heating Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

