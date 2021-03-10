Electric Forklift Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook

The Global Electric Forklift Market Research Report 2020-2026 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Electric Forklift industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Electric Forklift market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Electric Forklift Market.

The global Electric Forklift market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 20320 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Top Companies: Toyota, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Crown Equipment, Mitsubishi Nichiyu, UniCarriers Corp, Komatsu, Anhui Heli, Clark Material Handling Company, Hangcha, Doosan Industrial Vehicles, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Combilift Ltd, Lonking, Tailift Group, Hubtex, Hytsu Group, Godrej & Boyce, and Other.

Compared with internal combustion forklifts, electric forklifts have advantages such as less pollution, easier to operate and higher energy efficiency. Along with the development of the economy and the enhancement of environmental protection consciousness, the industry of electric forklifts has experienced rapid growth.

For industry structure analysis, the Electric Forklift industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 62.62% of the revenue market.

Europe occupied 28.76% of the sales market in 2015. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively account for around 24.89% and 17.68% of the global total industry. Japan had a bit smaller sales market than those areas, which took about 16.98% of the global sales volume in 2015.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Electric Forklift producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Global Electric Forklift Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Electric Forklift Market on the basis of Types are:

Electric Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Electric Pallet Trucks

Electric Reach Trucks

Electric Stackers

Others

On the basis of Application, the global Electric Forklift Market is segmented into:

Factory

Harbor

Airport

Others

Regional Analysis for Electric Forklift Market:

–North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

