Egg Protein Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Egg Protein Powder Market is valued at USD 24.72 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 33.87 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers toward nutritional food, favorable increase in sports activities, and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages are some major factors driving the growth of the global egg protein powder market.

Egg Protein Powder Top Manufacturers

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Bouwhuis Enthoven

IGRECA

Designer Protein, LLC

Eurovo Group

Rose Acre Farms

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

GF Ovodry

Daiichi-Kasei

Sanovo Technology Group

VH Group

Dalian Hanovo Foods

Egg protein powder can support in weight gain, muscle growth and body health. It is a supplement that provides a high level of functionality and nutritional benefits like weight management and muscle building. Basically, Egg protein powder is made up from fresh eggs that are processed into a powder in under one day to retain the highest nutritional value. Egg protein powder is an ideal protein source. It contains high content of dense nutrients such as vitamin B, riboflavin, folate, B12 and B6, which are essential for body growth. It is widely used in bakery, meat products, ice cream, dietary supplements and others. Also it is used to improve lack of deficiencies diseases. There are three types of powders available in the market such as whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg proteins are used for foaming, thickening, gelling, texturizing, and emulsifying in the food & beverage industry.

Egg protein powder market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, egg protein powder market is classified whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Based upon application, egg protein powder market is classified into bakery, meat products, ice cream, dietary supplements and others.

The regions covered in this egg protein powder market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of egg protein powder is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Egg protein powder market report covers prominent players are Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Bouwhuis Enthoven, IGRECA, Designer Protein, LLC, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Etam Biological Polytron Technologies, GF Ovodry, Daiichi-Kasei, Sanovo Technology Group, VH Group, Dalian Hanovo Foods and Others.

Egg Protein Powder Market Dynamics –

Rising awareness among consumers toward nutritional food, favorable increase in sports activities and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages are some major impacting factors driving the growth of the global egg protein powder market. In Addition, increased energy is the primary reason consumers try to get more protein to improve weight management, muscle maintenance and brain health. Moreover, increasing demand for protein supplements products and preference of vitamin B12 rich foods are expected to enhance growth of market in coming years. According to NCBI, Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in the elderly. However, high cost of egg protein supplements and stringent regulations by government bodies at the production level and approval of the product and lack of awareness regarding egg protein powder consumption will hamper the development of egg protein powder market. Moreover, growing concerns related to nutritional supplements and the increasing investment in R&D activities will create significant opportunities for the growth of egg protein powder market during forecast period.

Egg Protein Powder Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the egg protein powder market with the highest share in forecast period due to rising lifestyle related bone diseases like Osteoporosis, various health and wellness concerns. Moreover, consumption of nutritional supplements, beverages products to improve health, increasing consumer awareness relating to nutritional benefits of egg protein to improve health, established healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D by major players in this region. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, The 44 million people with either osteoporosis or low bone mass represent 55 % of the people aged 50 and older in the United States and Osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 million Canadians, mainly postmenopausal women and the elderly in Canada.

Europe is expected to contribute significant share in the global market due to increasing consumer’s preference for non-allergic food products and increasing demand from food & beverage sector. Further, growth of egg protein powder market is enhancing due to rising adoption of protein ingredients by the food & beverage industry food in European countries. According to Food and Drink Federation, The food & drink industry is the biggest manufacturing sector in the country as compared to automotive & aerospace combined industry.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional egg protein powder market over the forecast period due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about dietary supplement, increasing geriatric population and rising lifestyle related diseases like Osteoporosis. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), In high income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple between 2015-2050 to reach 10.2%. Further, egg protein powder market will proliferate due to growing urbanization, western influence on diets, and growing middle-class population with improving disposable incomes in emerging economies including China and India in forcaste period. Moreover, the increase in poultry production in Indian market propels the availability of eggs in the market. According to International Egg Committee (IEC) and World Egg Organization (WEO), India is the fastest growing egg producer in the world, which will further accelerate the market growth.

Egg Protein Powder Market Segmentation

By Type:- Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, Egg Yolk Powder

By Application:- Bakery, Meat Products, Ice Cream, Dietary Supplements, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

