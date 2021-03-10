Edge Analytics Market is expected to grow at Huge CAGR of 31.55% during forecast 2027

Proliferation of huge amount of data with the help of connected devices, real-time intelligence acts as a catalyst to the growth of edge analytics on network devices and adopting edge analytics increases scalability and optimization of costs are the factors driving the growth of the edge analytics market. Safety and security issues and lack of universally accepted standards are the factors restraining the edge analytics market. Growth in the adoption of supported technologies like IoT acts as an opportunity. A constraint related to infrastructure is one of the challenges faced by the edge analytics market.

Edge Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.55% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Analysis of data collected from a non-central point in a system which includes sensor, network switch, or peripheral node is known as edge analytics. Big data analytics processing is carried out in a centralized way with the aid of large data centers, central depository or hadoop clusters. The edge analytics theory is that the analysts concentrate on gathering data directly from active devices removing the need to transfer all the data to a central warehouse to save time and money.

Edge Analytics market report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Edge Analytics market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the edge analytics market report are Cisco, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc, Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc., Analytic Edge, Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning, Eurotech, Falkonry, Flowthings.io, Intel, Kepware Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Edge Analytics Market

Based on component, edge analytics market is segmented into solutions and services. Services are sub-segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into system integration and deployment, training, support, and maintenance services and consulting services.

Based on type, edge analytics market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and diagnostic analytics.

Based on business application, edge analytics market is segmented into marketing, sales, operations, finance and human resources.

Based on deployment model, edge analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on-cloud.

Based on vertical, edge analytics market is segmented into healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, energy and utility, government and defense, travel and hospitality and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Edge Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Edge Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape and Edge Analytics Market Share Analysis

Edge analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to edge analytics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Edge Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Edge Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Edge Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Edge Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

