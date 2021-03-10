Drone Analytics Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

Various industries, such as insurance, oil & gas, construction, energy & utilities, and agriculture, have started using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a number of purposes. These include topographic mapping, equipment tracking at construction and mining sites, continuous crop growth monitoring at agricultural fields, and enhanced damaged property inspection. Such applications lead to increased employee efficiency, reduced workload, lower production costs, higher process accuracy, and better worker safety.

This factor is predicted to drive the global drone analytics market, which generated revenue of $2,614.3 million in 2019, at a 29.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Majorly being utilized for capturing and processing data, including images, maps, and 3D models, such solutions help in converting the information to actionable insights, with the use of machine learning (ML) and data analytics, thus providing quick decision- making capability to organizations.

Exploration and production (E&P) companies are using UAVs for a number of purposes, which include material handling, inspection and predictive maintenance, emergency response, remote monitoring and surveillance, and methane management. In response, market players are increasingly offering drone analytics solutions in the Middle East and African (MEA) region, which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world.

