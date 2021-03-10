Domestic Booster Pump Market 2021 | VFD-based Multiple Pump Operation and Control Ensure Energy Savings for Users

Hydropneumatic domestic booster pumps are becoming increasingly commonplace. They are used to maintain uniform and constant water pressure in all tap points and water outlets. Companies in the domestic booster pump market are increasing their production capabilities to design pressure booster pumps with single or multiple pumps and tanks to deploy variable frequency drives. As such, single stage products dictate a higher revenue as compared to multiple stage products in the market. Thus, environmental engineering company Korgen Tech Systems in India is increasing its efficacy in hydropneumatic pressure booster pumps that have automated features and monitor the water flow.

Companies in the domestic booster pump market are increasing awareness to highlight the advantages of variable frequency drives (VFD) in pumps, which involves delivery of exact amount of water resulting in energy savings. They are developing pumps that maintain constant pressure through VFD-based multiple pump operation and control features.

Smart Plug-and-Play Domestic Booster Pumps Help Reduce Maintenance Costs

The domestic booster pump market is estimated to reach an output of ~36,000 units by the end of 2030. However, drawbacks of oversized, overpowered and fixed-speed domestic booster pumps are posing as barriers for its widespread adoption in high-rise buildings. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their R&D activities to develop smart pump systems that ensure energy savings. For instance, Rikos Energy— a provider of innovative utility solutions for multi-residential buildings has gained efficacy in state-of-the-art smart systems called the Wolfpack Series pumps that are pre-programmed with VFD functions to increase efficiency and save energy.

Energy saving has become of the most important focal points for manufacturers in the domestic booster pump market to generate increased sales. They are improving their production capabilities to develop plug-and-play booster pumps that meet the convenience of users. Minimum maintenance and limited environmental footprint are some the key takeaways that companies are adopting to capitalize on value-grab opportunities.

Companies Address Emergency Situations Arising from Loss of Essential Services amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Ongoing developments of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) have caused a slowdown of business activities in the domestic booster pump market. For instance, Grundfos— a Danish pump manufacturer announced in its official statement to shut down its trade counter for all business activities as well as for the general public. Companies are adopting such preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 among its workers and employees and safeguard their health.

As such, companies are catering to the supply of emergency spare parts and have assigned dedicated sales/service departments to meet the needs of customers. They are also addressing emergency service calls, if customers register for issues such as faulty domestic booster pumps, resulting in loss of water supply, heating, and other essential services. Moreover, companies are taking responsibility of extreme emergencies that require the collection of goods at a prearranged time. Companies in the domestic booster pump market are increasing efforts to keep its clients updated with the latest proceedings in their organization through their website and social media channels.

