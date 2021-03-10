Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Omada Health, Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health, Resmed, Voluntis.

Digital Therapeutics Market Overview:

The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at $2.88 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $13.80 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global digital therapeutics market, namely 2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) Canary Health Inc., Mango Health Inc., Noom, Inc., and Dthera Sciences.

Digital therapeutics is a subdivision of digital health, and not all digital health solutions are digital therapeutics. The difference between digital health and digital therapeutics is based on clinical outcomes for patients. For instance, digital therapeutics does not include consumer health-oriented technologies such as step-counters and calorie-counters. It is a new class of healthcare products that uses digital technology to prevent, manage, or treat medical conditions. In addition, it utilizes digital health technologies to treat a psychological condition. Hence, these aforementioned factors help in increasing the global digital therapeutics market share across the world.

The demand for global digital therapeutics is on the rise, owing to increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps; growth in need to control healthcare costs; and rise in incidences of chronic diseases. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. On the contrary, high growth opportunities in untapped markets are expected to provide significant profitable opportunities for manufacturers in the digital therapeutics industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted healthcare system all over the world and as health responses to the pandemic are strengthened, a need for a substantial shift to apps and hardware capable for lifestyle enhancement and medical intervention, with potentially life-saving functionalities has emerged. The digital therapeutics market is expected to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to awareness regarding importance of digital health, rise in prevalence of mental illness, and increase in rate of drug abuse globally. Moreover, during this pandemic, people are required to stay at home, which leads to less physical activity, unhealthy lifestyle, and mental stress and, in turn, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. Hence, there is a rise in demand for DTx devices and software across the globe.

Application segment review

On the basis of application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory disease, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. The diabetes segment was the major revenue contributor in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of diabetes. In addition, demand for cost-effective healthcare options and highest comparative prevalence rates for diabetes are observed in North America, the Middle East, and North Africa, which further boosts the demand for digital therapeutics among diabetic patients in these regions.

However, the obesity segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of overweight populations, which increases the number of chronic diseases, owing to obesity. In addition, better accessibility of digital therapeutics software application help patients to maintain their proper diet as well as track health data and daily physical activities. Moreover, the software application provides regular online assistance from certified doctors, which is expected to help in reducing prevalence of obesity in the future. Furthermore, several companies have launched a variety of digital therapeutics products. For instance, in 2017, Oxil launched an app to tackle increasing cases of obesity among youth. Moreover, Azumio provides fitness buddy mobile app that offers largest exercise database, which helps reduce obesity. The analysis done by Noom Inc. demonstrated that 78% of users lost weight with its mobile health coaching solutions.