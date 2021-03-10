Digital Insurance Platform Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025

The Digital Insurance Platform Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Digital Insurance Platform Market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Appian Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Prima Solutions SA, Majesco, EIS Software Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud to Witness Highest Growth

– Cloud computing has been experiencing tremendous growth recently and is increasingly being adopted by insurers. Looking at its immense potential, insurers consider building a strategy around cloud technology to keep competitors at bay.

– Cloud-based insurance solutions can offer better social listening and higher conversion rates from opportunity to sale through targeted campaign management and improved opportunity and lead engagement models. This could result in higher upsell, cross-sell, and retention rates. Cloud can also enhance the claims experience by providing better service and better communication with end customers. This ability of the cloud is augmenting the growth of the cloud-based digital insurance platform market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

