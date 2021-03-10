Digital Ink Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global digital ink market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Digital ink can be defined as ink used in digital printing process. This process enables handwriting and drawings to be added electronically to substrates or documents.

The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to numerous factors such as the rise in demand from the packaging industry in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In addition, the industrial development in countries such as China and India is surging the demand for digital ink in office applications and commercial printing applications. Digital ink is also used for advertisement and promotion of a particular product. However, the rise in the utilization of the internet, and the utilization of electronics display for the purpose of advertisement are some factors that hinder the market growth.

The global digital ink market is segmented on the basis of ink type, technology type, substrate, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into digital textile ink, UV ink, solvent ink, water-based ink, packaging ink, and others. By technology ink, it is classified into electrography, and ink-jet. On the basis of substrate, the market is categorized into textile, plastics, ceramic & glass, and others. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into commercial printing, office printing, packaging, industrial printing, publication, textiles, and others. By region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– The market size is provided in terms of revenue and volume

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– Digital Textile Ink

– Sublimation Ink

– Disperse Ink

– Textile Pigment Ink

– Reactive Ink

– Acid Ink

– UV Ink

– Rigid UV Ink

– Universal UV Ink

– Flexible UV Ink

– Solvent Ink

– Eco Solvent

– Others

– Water-Based Ink

– Dye Ink

– Pigment Ink

– Packaging Ink

– Label Ink

– Soft Packaging Ink

– Others

– Others

– Desktop Ink

– Glass Ink

– Ceramic Ink

– Circuit Board Ink

– By Technology Type

– Electrography

– Ink-Jet

– By Substrate

– Textile

– Plastics

– Ceramic & Glass

– Others

– By Application

– Commercial Printing

– Office Printing

– Packaging

– Flexible Packaging

– Rigid Containers

– Labels

– Retail Bags & Sacks

– Industrial Printing

– Publication

– Periodicals

– Books

– News Papers

– Others

– Textiles

– Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Turkey

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Vietnam

– Thailand

– Pakistan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Columbia

– Egypt

– Iran

– Rest of LAMEA