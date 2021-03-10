Digital Camera Market 2021 to 2027 – Top Manufacturers, Business Strategy and Forecast Report

Global Digital Camera Market is valued at USD 1168.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1751.8 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.95% over the forecast period.

Digital Camera Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Increasing demand of high-quality lenses and light body weight digital camera is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Digital Camera Market. Also Increasing demand for highly accurate geospatial information, consumer demand for high quality of digital imaging, rising per capita income and recent advancements in the digital technologies is driving the growth of the digital camera market.

Scope of Global Digital Camera Market Report:

A digital camera or digicam is a modern electronic gadget, which is utilized to catch and stores pictures and video in digital structure as opposed to printing it to film as digital camera use charged coupled device to capture the images. Digital cameras have inbuilt spaces for memory cards, which help in putting away a few hundred pictures, contingent upon the capacity limit. These pictures can likewise be erased straightforwardly from the camera since they are caught carefully. Digital camera encompasses focal point, viewfinder, body shell, and LCD screen and others. The digital camera market has foreseen to observe a critical development during the estimated time frame, inferable from the way that it gives top notch pictures and recordings and empowers stockpiling of pictures or recordings in PC memory. These advanced digital cameras offer specific highlights. For example; burst shots, auto-center, screen speed, computerized zoom, absolute best selector, and altering sensor sensitivity (ISO) and advanced white balance (AWB).

The quality of digital camera pictures is basically dependent on its megapixel rating. For example, a 10 MP (megapixel) digital camera can able to capture better pictures than a 7-megapixel digital camera. The first digital camera was developed in 1975 by Steven Sasson and it primarily used a charge coupled device, which is a type of image sensor. Capture of images is usually accomplished by using photo sensor and a charged coupled device (CCD). These stored images can be uploaded to a computer instantly or stored in the camera to be uploaded into a computer, printer or any other devices. The advantage of digital cameras is that user can easily capture the photos in both inexpensive and fast way because there is no film processing.

Global digital camera market report is segmented on the basis of lens type and region & country level. Based upon lens type, global digital camera market is classified into two categories built-in lens and interchangeable lens.

The regions covered in this Digital Camera Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Digital Camera is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Digital Camera Market Report:

Some major key players for Global digital camera market report cover prominent players like Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sony, IMAX, Samsung and others.

News: Fujifilm Launched X-S10 Mirrorless Camera with Auto Mode and (IBIS) Mechanism

October 15th, 2020; Fujifilm corporation has announced first-of-its-kind X-S10 mirrorless digital camera with newly developed in-body shape stabilization mechanism approximately 30% smaller in volume and weight. The electronic device features a 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor’s 2.16 million phase detection pixels with a high-speed image processing engine and in-body image stabilization (IBIS). The device also sports an AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode that automatically adjusts camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to images settings. The company plans to launched in Mid-Novemberon other countries.

Increasing Demand for High Quality Interchangeable Lens with Light Body Weight Such As Canon EOS R5, Fujifilm X-T4 and Sony A7S III Drives the Market Growth

The major factors driving the growth of global digital camera market is the increasing demand of high quality with light weight digital camera. In addition its adoption various industries like television & media, entertainment and sports is also supplementing the market growth. For example: In 2019 fiscal year, Canon reported net sales of around 32.7 billion U.S. dollars globally. However, with the introduction of new technologies like premium smartphone with high resolutions inbuild lens has negatively impacted the demand of digital camera globally. As digital cameras are expensive, bulkier comparison with smartphone and do not offer any additional functions like calling, messaging etc. intends the costumers to buy smartphones which consistently eliminates the requirement of digital camera thus restrains the growth of digital camera in the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Digital Camera Market

The global digital camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global digital camera market within the forecast period attributed to the high adoption technologically advanced products. Asia pacific is the expected to witness a fastest growth in this market owing to the rising trends of photography in this region. According to the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) information; Canon, Sony, Nixon, Fujifilm and Panasonic cover the 93.7% of market share which makes the Japan and china major exporter of digital camera while North America is the biggest importer of digital camera globally regardless of that net effect of the 2020 is 28% decline in sales due to the negative effect of COVID-19 pandemic. From January to September 2020, 1.56 million DSLR units were shipped. As for mirrorless, 1.81 million units have been shipped so far this year.

Global Digital camera Market Dynamics:

The growth of digital camera market is primarily driven by an increasing demand for highly accurate geospatial information, consumer demand for high quality of digital imaging, rising per capita income and recent advancements in the digital technologies. For example; shipments of fixed lens compact digital cameras was totaled to about 6,755,467 units, where shipments of interchangeable lens digital cameras (single-lens reflex and mirrorless) also amounted to around 8,461,490 units. Furthermore, high demand for inexpensive low-power and miniaturized digital imaging systems is also supporting the growth of this market. However, domestic companies are facing fierce competition in developing advanced digital SLR cameras can be a hindrance to the growth of this market. Digital camera sensor technology has been significantly improving for the last years to capture better image quality from a cheap camera and this will offer lucrative opportunities for this market in near future.

Global Digital Camera Market Segmentation:-

By Lens Type:

Built-in

Interchangeable

By Regional & Country Level:

North America S. Canada

Europe K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



