Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Pressure Ulcers Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Pressure Ulcers Market: Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Pressure Ulcers are types of chronic wounds, affecting millions of people around the world. The prevalence of diabetes is rising at a high rate, and various studies and statistics state that around 15% of people suffering from diabetes are at a risk of diabetic foot ulcers, once in their lifetime. Also 24% of diabetic foot ulcers usually progress to a stage requiring amputation of the leg / foot. Pressure ulcers are most common cause of hospitalization and longer hospital stays, reducing the mobility of the patients. Incidences of hospital acquired pressure ulcers, and medical devices acquired pressure ulcers are increasing at an alarming rate. These factors in combination with other factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Cancer, HIV, peripheral artery and vascular diseases, rising percentage of geriatric population, obesity and other conditions, are responsible for the high growth of the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market in 2015.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Pressure Ulcers Market: Scope of Report

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for type of wound, treatment types, and end users, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Pressure Ulcers Market: Key Segments

The global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market has been segmented on the basis of type of wound, treatment type, and end users. On the basis of type of wound, the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market is categorized as diabetic foot ulcers (grade 0, grade 1, grade 2, grade 3, grade 4, and grade 5), and pressure ulcers (stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, stage 4). Moreover, on the basis of treatment type, the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market has been segmented into wound care dressings, bio-actives and wound care devices. Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market has been classified as hospital inpatient settings, hospital outpatient settings, community health centers, home healthcare, and others. The market for these types of wounds, treatment types and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Pressure Ulcers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market has been classified into five segments namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of type of wound, treatment type and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers & Pressure Ulcers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market, in terms of percentage share in 2015 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers market such as 3M Healthcare, Smith & Nephew Plc., Acelity L.P. Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Organogenesis, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and BSN Medical GMBH, among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

