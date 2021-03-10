Developing New Functionality for Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market growing at a CAGR of 14.8% 2027.
Europe manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 2.72 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.23 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8%.
In the current business settings, almost everything in the end-to-end industrial and manufacturing environment is becoming intelligent, smart, and connected. There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values. The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) helps end-users to gain sustainable competitive advantage, by enabling them with the ability to alter or change the production process w.r.t to market change on a real-time basis
Some of the companies competing in the Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market are
- ABB Ltd.
- Dassault Systèmes
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Werum IT Solutions GmbH
EUROPE MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Component
- Software
- Services
Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Industry Type
- Process Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Pulp & Paper
- Chemical
- Energy & Power
- Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences
- Others
- Discrete Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defence
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Medical Devices
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Others
Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
