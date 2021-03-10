Developing New Functionality for Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market growing at a CAGR of 14.8% 2027.

Europe manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 2.72 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.23 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8%.

In the current business settings, almost everything in the end-to-end industrial and manufacturing environment is becoming intelligent, smart, and connected. There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values. The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) helps end-users to gain sustainable competitive advantage, by enabling them with the ability to alter or change the production process w.r.t to market change on a real-time basis

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market are

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

EUROPE MANUFACTURING EXECUTION SYSTEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Component

Software

Services

Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Industry Type

Process Industry

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

Others

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Packaged Goods

Medical Devices

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

