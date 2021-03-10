Dental Equipment & Consumables Market 2021 | Size, Share, Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

“Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market is valued at USD 23.96 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 36.50 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.”

Increasing oral problems is driving the global dental equipment & consumables market.

The ‘Dental Equipment & Consumables Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Dental instruments are the tools that dentists use to provide dental treatment. They include simple to advanced devices to examine, manipulate, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. The dental equipment can be divided in to number of categories to encompass the type of equipment that every practice needs in order to treat patients. The equipment required in practices providing specialized services like, oral surgery. Dental equipment’s and consumables are the surgical component and equipment that is used to fix the various implants and treats the dental problems.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market report is segmented on the basis of product, end user and region. Based upon by product type the dental equipment & consumables market is segmented into equipment (Dental radiology equipment, Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices and Other Equipment’s) and consumables (Dental implants, Crowns and bridges, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Dental biomaterials). Based upon end use the market segmented into Hospitals, ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics and Others

The regions covered in this Dental Equipment & Consumables market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Rising geriatric population base with a surging number of oral disorders is anticipated to boost global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising geriatric population, rapid advancement in dental technology, and increasing investment in research development are driving the dental equipment & consumable market. Additionally, the major risks for tooth loss are tooth decay and gum disease that may increase with age because of problems with saliva production. For example, according to Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Nearly half (46%) of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease; severe gum disease affects about 9% of adults. However, high procedural & equipment costs are hindering factors in dental equipment& consumable market. Moreover, technological advancement is creating the new opportunities in the forecast period.

Dental Equipment & Consumables market is dominated by North America

North Americas is dominated the dental equipment & consumables market. The major driving factors for the market are increasing prevalence of the dental diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure.in the North America there is number of dental equipment & consumable manufacturer are invested. For example,, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, among others. According center for disease control and prevention to More than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay. Europe accounted second largest position in the dental equipment & consumables market. Due increasing awareness about oral diseases market is driving in Europe. Due to increasing population, rising disposable income, Improving dental care infrastructure, and rising per capita income of the consumers driving the Asia Pacific region.

Global Dental Equipment & Consumable Market Segmentation:

By Product type

Equipment Dental radiology equipment Dental Lasers Systems & Parts Laboratory Machines Hygiene Maintenance Devices Other Equipment’s

Consumables Dental implants Crowns and bridges Orthodontics Periodontics Dental biomaterials



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

