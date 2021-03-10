Dental Cement Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Dental Cement Market is valued at USD 813.50 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1361.98 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period.

Increasing advances in dental materials technology, significant growth in esthetic dentistry and rising burden of oral disorders are the key factors fuelling the growth of the dental cement Market

Scope of the Dental Cement Market Report:

Dental cement refers as a substance that hardens to act as a base, liner, filling material & prostheses to tooth structure. It possesses many desirable characteristics that they are used in 40 to 60% of all restorations. Dental Cement works by producing resistance and retention when compressed and also form a chemical bond. Dental cements contain combination of materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide and eugenol, polycarboxylate and glass ionomer cements (GICs). Currently, glass ionomer and resin are the most used cements which are adhere to the dentin for full-coverage restorations. Dental cements are created to retain restorations, appliances and long-lasting position in the oral environment. Certain dental cements are used to restore dental work, while other are used to create original dental work.

Dental cement market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and by region. Based on product type the market is segmented into temporary cements and permanent cements. On the basis of material type the market is divided into glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins and others. Based on application the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical centers, dental academic and research institutes.

The regions covered in this dental cement market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Dental Cement market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Dental Cement Companies:

Key players of the dental cement market are 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SHOFU Dental GmbH, BISCO, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische GmbH, Medental International, Inc., FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Kerr Corporation, Dental Technology Group, Inc., GC India Dental, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd, Indigodental GmbH, DETAX Ettlingen, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur and Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation and others.

Dental Cement Market Dynamics:

Increasing advances in dental materials technology, significant growth in esthetic dentistry and rising burden of oral disorders are the key factors supporting the growth of dental cement market within the forecast period. According to world health organization, reported that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people with over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth. From the past years, newly formulated dental cement is increasingly developing to achieve better performance compared to the traditional cement. Furthermore, increasing demand for esthetic and bonding restorations is another driving factor of this market. Dental cement is an important key substance to achieve a successful restoration and helps in increasing the chances of long-term success of the restoration. However, oral treatment is relatively expensive and ideal dental cement must able to meet the basic mechanical and handling requisites such as compatibility to the tooth and tissue, compressive strength, low solubility in oral fluids and low cost may obstruct the growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the Dental Cement Market

North America is expected to dominate the dental cement market due to the rising expenditure on dental care, well established healthcare faculties and rising disposable income. Oral health is a general health issue in the United States. Annual spending on oral healthcare in the USA is approximately USD 110 billion. In 2017, people with aged 65 and over 29.2% had dental insurance and around 65.6% had a dental visit in the 12 months. Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region due to rising improvements in clinical techniques and growing oral diseases. For example; Oral cancer is among the most common cancers and ranks as the 3rd most common in South Asia.

Dental Cement Market Segmentation –

By Product: Temporary Cements, Permanent Cements

By Material: Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol, Zinc Phosphate, Polycarboxylate, Composite Resins, Others

By End Users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

