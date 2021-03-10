Dental Burs Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Global Dental Burs Market: Overview

Dental burs are a key tool in modern dentistry for surgical care and tooth restoration. It is a tiny drilling equipment, used in conjunction with a hand piece, for cutting hard tissues such as bones and teeth. It is a powered rotary instrument that has a cutting blade on its edge. Dental burs have three components, viz. shank, neck, and head. There is a large number of burs available in the market, in various sizes and shapes, which has given rise to numbering systems, such as the U.S. and ISO (International Standards Organization) numbering systems, for their identification. Dental burs are operated by using high speed and optimum pressure in order to cut brittle or ductile tooth surface. Rake angle of burs with tooth surface is a key factor taken into consideration by dentists for cutting of tissues in desired shape.

Global Dental Burs Market: Key Trends

Rising awareness regarding dental aesthetics among all age groups across the globe, technological advancements in dental restorative practices, and emergence of local and regional manufacturers and distributors in developing countries are expected to boost the growth of the dental burs market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled dental professionals in developing countries is projected to restrain the growth of dental burs market by the end of 2026.

The global dental burs market can be segmented on the basis of shank type, material, head shape, application, and end-user. Based on shank type, the global dental burs market can be categorized into long straight shank, latch-type shank, and friction grip shank. Long straight shank accounted for the dominant market share in 2017, which can be attributed to its slow speed. However, compatibility of friction grip shank with diamond and carbide burs and its availability in various sizes are expected to boost the growth of the segment at a significant CAGR during 2018-2026. In terms of material, the global dental burs market can be divided into diamond burs, carbide burs, and stainless steel burs. The diamond burs segment generated the leading share of revenue in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Dominance of the segment can be attributed to its combination with a high speed hand piece, hardness of diamond, and its efficient grinding motion. However, the shorter lifespan of diamond burs is diverting the preference of dentists toward carbide burs. Carbide burs cut and chip away the tooth structure rather than grinding the tooth, which is a key factor for the estimated growth of these burs by the end of 2026.

Global Dental Burs Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global dental burs market can be segmented into five major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share in 2017 due to the emergence of multispecialty hospitals in the U.S. and strategic presence of key manufacturers of dental products in North America. Europe was the second prominent market for dental burs in 2017. Improved penetration of key distributors such as Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson dental, Inc. in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to augment the expansion of the dental burs market in the region at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Dental Burs Market: Competitive Outlook

Major players operating in the global dental burs market include Brasseler USA, Zimmer Biomet, Kerr Dental, Tri Hawk inc., Prima Dental Group, 3M, BSN Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Mani Inc., and Acteon Inc.

