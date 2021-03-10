Deep Brain Stimulation Market Size 2021 By Industry Expansion Strategies, Development Trends, Modest Analysis, Business Prospect, Regional Growth, End User Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Deep Brain Stimulation Market is valued at USD 836.87 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1481.39 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 8.50% over the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as depression and chronic pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, is expected to boost the growth of Deep Brain Stimulation market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Reports –

In deep brain stimulation, electrodes are placed in a specific area of the brain depending on the symptoms being treated. Generally, the electrodes are placed on both the left and right sides of the brain through small holes made at the top of the skull. The electrodes are connected by long wires that travel under the skin and down the neck to a battery-powered stimulator under the skin of the chest. When turned on, the stimulator sends electrical pulses to block the faulty nerve signals causing tremors, rigidity, and other symptoms. The deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgery to implant a device that sends electrical signals to brain areas responsible for body movement. This Electrode are placed with deep in the brain and are connected to a stimulator device related to heart pacemaker. Hence, the deep brain stimulation system has three parts that are implanted inside the body such as Neurostimulator, Lead and Extension. However, the deep brain stimulation settings can be adjusted as a patient’s condition changes over time. The deep brain stimulation is very effective at reducing dyskinesias, and the uncontrolled wiggling movements caused by high doses of levadopa medication. In general, DBS will help make your symptoms less severe so that lower medication doses may be used. The DBS can help reduce the symptoms of tremor, slowness, stiffness, and walking problems caused by Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, or essential tremor. The Successful deep brain stimulation (DBS) allows people to potentially reduce their medications and improve their quality of life.

Global deep brain stimulation market report is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and End-User by regional & country level. Based on type, global deep brain stimulation market is classified as the Sub thalamic DBS, Globus Pallidus DBS, Thalamic DBS and Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS. Based upon product, global deep brain stimulation market is classified into Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator and Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator. Based upon application, global deep brain stimulation market is classified into Parkinson’s disease (PD), Epilepsy, Dystonia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and others. Based upon end-User, global deep brain stimulation market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological center sand others.

The regions covered in this deep brain stimulation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Reports-

Some major key players for global deep brain stimulation market are Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Medtronic plc. (MDT), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ), Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma Inc (NSIG) and others.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Dynamics –

The rapidly increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease coupled with innovation in treatment such as integration of physiological imaging and highly sensitive structural imaging with deep brain stimulation (DBS) can also be recognized to the market growth. Hence, the increasing geriatric population on the rise, awareness about neurological diseases among patients, and preference by healthcare professionals are anticipated to trigger the sector development. The healthcare professionals believe that single channel offers more programming options to the neurologists, which led to increased preference for single channel deep brain stimulation device. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prominence of pain related diseases causes disability and the global burden of chronic pain was estimated at 1.9 billion due to global population is now living longer with consequences of chronic disease and injuries is rapidly increasing which is responsible for the growth of deep brain stimulation market during the forecast period. The advantages such as minimal pain, high cost-efficiency, safety, efficacy, and rapid recovery are also leading to the increased demand of deep brain stimulation. Factors responsible for replacing open/invasive surgeries with minimally invasive surgeries are lesser incision wounds, higher patient satisfaction, reduced hospital stay, postsurgical complications, and mortality rate, due to which, the clinical use of deep brain stimulation (DBS) is among the most important advancements in the clinical neurosciences in the past two decades. However, the development of deep brain stimulation (DBS) has opened new opportunity to access and interrogate malfunctioning brain circuits and to test the therapeutic potential of regulating the output of these circuits in a broad range of disorders. Additionally, the deep brain stimulation science will help to define the future role of this technology in the development of novel therapeutics for the most challenging disorders affecting the human brain.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the deep brain stimulation market due to the highest market share in terms of profits in overall market of Deep Brain Stimulation across the globe. However, the availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market. The North America performance like pacemaker for the brain, DBS uses electrodes implanted in the brain to send out electrical impulses to different areas in the brain linked to disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the communicable neurological disorder is the main cause of increasing demand for the deep brain stimulation devices as the number of deaths due to this disorder has been tremendously rose by 36.7 from 1990 to 2015 which include alzheimer disease cases from 40.2 million to 52.7 million, the prevalent tension type headaches has rose to 1681.6 from 1337.3 million comprising 16.8% of global deaths. The increasing awareness regarding the application of deep brain stimulation device contributes its larger share in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region provides significant opportunities for the growth of this market cited to many technological advancements and healthcare reforms in the region. However, emerging economies like India and China with their growing disposable income and advanced technological awareness enabling them to enter into this market and contribute towards its growth of the market.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Segmentation –

By Type

Sub thalamic DBS

Globus Pallidus DBS

Thalamic DBS

Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS

By Product

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Application

Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurological Centers

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

