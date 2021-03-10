Data Center Colocation Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends in Coming Years

Large enterprises are currently the larger users of colocation services, on account of their desire to decrease their operational expenses and increase focus on their more-critical areas. This is being done by giving the responsibility to house their expensive information technology (IT) hardware, such as routers, modems, and servers, to data centers, which also let them store huge amounts of data.

In addition, as numerous companies operate globally, they need to store data at multiple locations, for faster and more-flexible access to it for employees across geographically distant branch offices. Companies are using this data to analyze trends and make changes to their business strategies, maintain customer relations, improve their products or services, and increase profits.

To achieve all this, the company must be ready to store and efficiently study the increasing data volume. This is the primary factor which is expected to drive the global data center colocation market at a 14.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030; the market reached $42.1 billion in 2019. The highest CAGR in the data center colocation market, of 16.4%, will be experienced by the healthcare industry during 2020–2030.

