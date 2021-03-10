Corrugated Board Packaging Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Corrugated Board Packaging Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

The major players covered in the corrugated board packaging market report are Ariba & Company, Cascades inc., DS Smith, Koch Industries, Inc., International Paper., Klabin S.A., Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Mondi, Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Oji Holdings Corporation., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Packaging Corporation of America, Rengo Co., Ltd., Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd., Bharath Paper Conversions., Fine Packaging Company and Amcor plc among others.

Standing at a current market value of USD 278.4 billion in 2020, the corrugated board packaging market is expected to show a rise in the market value of USD 370.9 billion by the year 2028. Also, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Corrugated boards are used almost in every industry which is one of the major factors for this boom in the market.

A corrugated board is a packaging material that is used in transportation of goods that are heavy and fragile in nature. A corrugated board is a strong material that is made up of fluted corrugated sheets and one or two flat linerboards. This kind of packaging material is especially used in the transportation of goods over a long distance. As per the flute profile, the corrugated board market can be bifurcated into A-flute, B-flute, C-flute, D-flute, E-flute and F-flute. The corrugated board in a sum has a wide range of applications in all sorts of industries

By Product Type (Single Faced, Single Wall, Twin wall and Triple Wall),

Box Style (Folding Box, Slotted Box, Telescopic Box and Rigid Box),

Application (Food and Beverages, Electronic Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Beauty and Personal Care, Automobile, Health and Hygiene and Consumer Goods),

End-Use (Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electrical Industry and Others)

The countries covered in the corrugated board packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

