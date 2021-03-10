Cooled IR Camera Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Infrared cameras can capture images through harsh environments such as fog, smoke, haze, and water vapors. This has resulted in the usage of these cameras for security and surveillance applications. Cooled IR cameras are equipped with greater magnificent capabilities than uncooled cameras as it can sense shorter infrared wavelengths very quickly. In addition, cooled cameras have greater sensitivity characteristics and allow lenses with more optical elements to ensure better magnification performance. Furthermore, cooled thermal cameras has the ability to perform spectral filtering to acquire accurate image details with precision, which provides assistance to the growth of cooled IR cameras globally as against uncooled cameras.

The demand for surveillance has increased across various applications, such as military & defense, industries and various commercial spaces. IR imaging is expected to be a better tool for quantitative measurement of room temperature than single spot infrared thermometers to offer smooth monitoring system. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cameras due to rise in advanced technology penetration in surveillance systems, and high defense spending. There has been an increase in demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cameras in the region.

Factors such as growth in adoption in security and surveillance application and increase in adoption of infrared cameras in quality control & inspection boost the growth of the global cooled IR camera market. However, high acquisition and maintenance cost hamper the market. Furthermore, increase in popularity of cooled IR cameras in commercial applications, and rise in usage of cooled IR cameras in short wave infrared range (SWIR) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for cooled IR cooled IR camera market growth globally.

The global cooled IR camera market is analyzed by technology, end use, and region. By technology, the market is analyzed across indium antimonide and mercury cadmium telluride. By end use, the market is divided into defense & military, industrial, commercial surveillance, automotive, and others. By country, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.

The key players profiled in the report include Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor Technology Co., ltd., Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH, Lynred, FLIR System Inc., L3 Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Boston Electronics Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

GLOBAL COOLED IR CAMERA MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TECHNOLOGY:

– Indium Antimonide (InSb)

– Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

BY END USE:

– Defense & Military

– Industrial

– Commercial Surveillance

– Automotive

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– U.S.

– Rest of the World