Computational Biology Market Growth Drivers, Company Revenue, Sales, Gross Margin and Forecast 2021 to 2027

Global Computational Biology market is valued at USD 4.40 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 11.306 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 20.72% over the forecast period.

Increasing research & development activities on healthcare throughout the world is driving the computational biology market.

Scope of Global Computational Biology Market Report

The study of biological, ecological, behavioral and social systems with the development and application of data-analytical & theoretical methods, mathematical modeling and computational simulation techniques is all together called computational biology. It comprises subjects such as foundation in biology, applied mathematics, statistics, biochemistry, biophysics, molecular biology, genetics, genomics, computer science and evolution. It is different from biological computing as the latter is subfield of computer science and computer engineering in which bioengineering and biology is applied to build computers. But computational biology is similar to bioinformatics, which uses computers to store and process biological data.

Global computational biology market report is segmented on the basis of applications, services, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on application, global computational biology market is classified as cellular and biological simulation, drug discovery and disease modelling, preclinical drug development, clinical trials and human body simulation software. Based upon services, the market is classified as in-house and contract. Based upon the end-user, the market is classified as academics, industry and commercial.

The regions covered in the global computational biology market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Computational Biology Companies:



Global computational biology market report covers prominent players such as,

Chemical Computing Group Inc

Compugen Ltd.

Leadscope Inc.

Genedata AG

Accelrys

Certara

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Simulation Plus Inc.

Entelos

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Dassault Systèmes

Others

Global Computational Biology Market Dynamics –

Technological development in big data application, advantages of computing biological data in research activities, need of speeding up research activities due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and innovation of artificial intelligence are the major factors driving the computational biology market. The increasing demand of computational biology is due to the presence of opportunities for computational explorations for patterns and integration across rich available data sets. For example, in development of RNA sequencing, bioinformatics process is used in designing statistical framework for analyzing data and generating a gene expression matrix. The published single-cell RNA seq. papers in the literature have increased fivefold in past 5 years, with many of those papers have significant support from computational biologists which shows the effectiveness of computational biology in research activities which increases the demand of this market. Use of machine learning in computational biology is starting to become more and more important as it is being applied in genomics, proteomics and cancer detections for efficient result from research activities as well as for effective diagnosis. However, the main restraining factor for this market is the need for computational biologists to collaborate thoroughly with experimentalists and clinicians across the biomedical spectrum to conclude and finding results in any research activities. Growing funding initiatives from government bodies is expected to help in the computational biology market growth in forecast period.

Global Computational Biology Market Regional Analysis –

North America is currently dominating the computational biology market with highest market share due to government funding for genetic based studies, increase in public private partnerships and collaboration between pharmaceutical industries and academies. For example, US government has spent about USD 430 million on synthetic biology research, where Department of Energy (DOE) invested majority of this research since 2005. The field is still not explored that much as it is scattered among small groups, across both US and EU. The US is more developed region for synthetic and system biology in terms of activity and networking among scientific community. But, in case of Europe, they have spent approximately USD 160 million on synthetic biology research which is new sector of computational biology with slight decrease in funding shows the overall computational biology market being invested by both of these regions and is expected to have growing investment scenario due to emergence of disease such as novel corona virus. In case of Asia-Pacific region, it will have high growth rate due to population based studies, foreign investment and government initiatives. For example, the Synthetic and Systems Biology is at a nascent stage in India and The institutions involved in the research activity in this area comprises CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) Laboratories, IISc (Indian Institute of Science), NCBS (National Centre for Biological Sciences), IIT-Kharagpur, Bose Institute, University of Kerala and a couple of companies with government of India support.

Global Computational Biology Market Segmentation –

By Applications

Cellular & Biological Simulation Computational Genomics Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others

Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling Target Identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization

Preclinical Drug Development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics

Clinical Trials Phase I Phase II Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

By Services

In-house

Contract

By End-Use

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Computational Biology Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Computational Biology Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Computational Biology Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Computational Biology Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Computational Biology Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Computational Biology Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

