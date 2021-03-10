Complex Event Processing Market Size, Trends, Technology Advancements and Growth 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Complex Event Processing Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The Complex Event Processing Market was valued at USD 3.23billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 14.7billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.74% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Complex Event Processing market profiled in the report:– IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Informatica Corporation, Nastel Technologies, Inc., Software AG, Espertech, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Lambda Inc.

Scope of the Report

The increasing complexity of industrial automation software solutions and the need for real-time analytics is demanding CEP solutions across the industries. The scope of the study for complex event processing market has considered both services as well as software solutions for different types of enterprises across the end-user verticles globally.

Key Market Trends

BFSI End-user Segment to Grow Significantly

– With globally increasing IT spending towards enterprise software and communication services, which is estimated to be close to 50% of the global IT spending in 2018, CEP solutions gained a lot of attention, especially from BFSI sector for real-time analysis and gathering business intelligence for better decision making.

– Credit card companies use CEP with Big Data Analytics to manage fraud better. When a pattern of fraud incidence emerges, the company can block the credit card quickly before the company can experience significant losses as it deals with the moving flow of data. The underlying system will correlate the incoming transactions, track the stream of event data, and trigger a process.

– Banks and trading companies are highly investing in blockchain technology which is giving rise to the use of CEP systems. CEP systems help in integrating the lifecycle of digital transactions among various business entities, customers, systems, and technologies. With CEP, event handlers need to be configured to listen for changes in the blockchain, or the connected endpoints and then correlate and invoke appropriate CEP rules to either derive an action or alert.

Global Complex Event Processing Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSI

Managed Mobility

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom and IT Industry

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis For Complex Event Processing Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

