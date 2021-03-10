Cloud Security Market by Technology Advancement, Demand and Future Outlook 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Cloud Security Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The cloud security market in retail is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Cloud Security market profiled in the report:– Trend Micro, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos, PLC, Mcafee LLC, Qualys, Inc., CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Scope of the Report

Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.

Key Market Trends

Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register a Significant Growth

– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.

Global Cloud Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Database Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Web & Email Security

Regional Analysis For Cloud Security Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

