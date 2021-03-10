Cloud-based Database Security Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Cloud-based Database Security Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Top Companies operating in the Global Cloud-based Database Security market profiled in the report:– IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, McAfee Inc., Oracle Pvt. Ltd, Imperva Inc., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Informatica LLC, Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, Amazon Web Services

The cloud-based database security market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Scope of the Report

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict approval and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc. is increasing. Enterprises are spending on different deployment modes as per their CAPEX to meet the security needs.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– With increasing patient records and multi-cloud, there is a need for greater attention to security, compliance, and privacy.

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

– Google has a strong history in big data, analytics, and machine learning, culminating in the launch of their Google Health API.

– As multi-cloud access increases, we can expect healthcare organisations to use Google Cloud�s expertise while also consuming services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud for computing and data storage to meet the unique needs of their business.

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSI

Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis For Cloud-based Database Security Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

