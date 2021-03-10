Cheese Powder Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

Cheese Powder Market is valued at USD 1.15 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach 1.69 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Increasing application of cheese powder in food sector, rising population fuelling to a boom in demand of food, growing preference for convenience foods, and long shelf life of packaged food products are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Cheese Powder Market.

Scope of Cheese Powder Market Report-

Powdered cheese is typically dehydrated cheese. It can be made by a variety of methods, but the most common business process is to melt fresh whole cheese and spray it in a hot dryer to produce a thick, velvety powder, which can then be added to popcorn, bread and other food items as a seasoning or as an enhancer of taste. Powdered cheese is most often made with cheddar, but there can also be Swiss varieties, sharp and many others. It is not usually sold on supermarket shelves, but can be obtained from some online cheese suppliers and from spice or pastry shops.

Powdered cheese can replace solid cheese because of the handling ease that it offers, that too for a long time. This product can be sold in reduced fat form using ingredients low in fat and salt in cheese. It contains whey, anti-caking additives, cheese and salt.

Cheese powder gives a unique and wonderful flavor value which is its largest specialty. The most exhausted form of cheese that is used in making cheese powder is Cheddar cheese, because of its worthy mouth-watering taste and exceptional blend with various food dishes.

Cheese powder was first made by Christian Jessen, the factory manager at Lactosan, in 1951, when one of its customers returned the whole consignment of cheese back due to the problems owing to difficult storage conditions. Christian then started to experiment on melted cheese for its atomization using a spray drier. This was done to ensure convenient storage for cheese, maintaining its taste value. Since he became successful, powdered cheese is gaining more acknowledgement due to its flavors and long packaging life.

Global Cheese Powder Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cheddar, blue cheese, parmesan, swiss, american, romano, mozerella and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bakery, readymeals, confectionery, snacks, as dressing, seasoning, in sauces, dips and others.

The regions covered in this cheese powder market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of cheese powder is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Cheese Powder Market report covers major key players in the market like Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Bluegrass Dairy & Food Inc., All American Foods Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kraft Foods Group, Cargill Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O’Lakes Inc., Kanegrade Limited and others.

Global Cheese Powder Market Dynamics-

Increasing application of cheese powder in food sector, rising population fuelling to a boom in demand of food, rising preference for convenience foods, and long shelf life of packaged food products are the major factors for driving the growth of Global cheese powder Market. As per the statistics revealed by IDDBA 2018, full fat cheese accounts for around 82.4% of the sales of total cheese, this shows major preference for taste and flavours of the cheese. Also, packaged cheese can pertain a shelf life of as long as 15 years, which boosts its demand in the market. Moreover, enhancement of taste in food items, on account of the flavour value of cheese powder is also a major driving factor in the market growth.

However, increasing shifts of people towards veganism, following animal protection and animal rights, rising awareness of people regarding the negative health impacts catering to packaged cheese, like high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity etc. are the major factors restraining growth of the market. Also, complicated labelling measures that require packaged products to undergo a detailed verification and approvals, which are then showed on packaging, makes the overall product very expensive, thereby, can be a restraining factor for cheese powder market.

With the growing interest and tendency of customers towards health-based food products, which carry high nutritional value along with low calories and varied flavours and taste can offer huge opportunities, if properly explored, in future. According to a survey in 2017, around 65.2% adults prefer food with high nutritional value in terms of vitamins, proteins and minerals. These are some of the factors that can offer promising opportunities in future for the growth of cheese powder market.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Cheese Powder Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the overall market throughout the evaluation period, due to a busy work schedule, time constraints and the widespread popularity of ready meals and ready meals among consumers. In addition, with the evolution of the population structure, busy lifestyles and easy access to new food and dairy technologies, the high consumption of dairy products has contributed to the growth of Europe’s market. As per American Cheese Society’s 2018 survey, there are near to 1000 cheesemakers in U.S., specializing in different forms of cheese making. Other statistics given by Food and Agriculture Organization, New Zealand, U.S., Australia are expected to account for around 75% of world’s cheese exports.

In addition, rising per capita income for consumers, combined with increased consumption of dairy products and changing food preferences, will stimulate market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing the number of food stalls and outlets in countries such as China, South Korea, India and Japan will spur market growth in the region. Apparently, the increased consumption of nutritious snacks, and the abundant supply of products, will fuel the growth of the cheese powder market in Latin America. Cheese powder market has a huge scope in India and other Asian countries, on account of the humongous dairy industry in India that can be utilized for producing cheese powder on a large scale. As per Indian Council of Food & Agriculture, India owns about 75 million dairy farms, nearly half of the total world’s number. Seeing to these facts, APAC region is expected to grow at a fastest rate in cheese powder market.

Key Benefits of Global Cheese Powder Market Report-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detailed information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global Market Revenue (USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Cheese Powder Market Segmentation

By Type:- Cheddar, Blue, Parmesan, American, Swiss, Romano, Mozarella

By Application: – Bakery, Seasoning, Sauces, Dips, Confectionery, Readymeals, Snacks and others

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

