Caps & Closures Market Size, Industry Growth, Application, Significant Growth, and Demand Analysis 2016 -2024

The US caps & closures market is anticipated to observe humungous growth in the forecast period of 2016-2024 owing to the rising demand for non-carbonated beverages across the United States. The growing popularity of single-serving containers is also expected to boost the growth prospects of the US caps & closures market. Many manufacturers across various industries are preferring plastic over metal or glass packaging. Hence, this can prove to be a growth multiplier for the US caps & closures market.

Frequent innovations in the US caps & closures market to offer superior quality products are supporting the increase in growth rate. For instance, Comar launched Secure QuarterLoc child resistant closure, a bottle closure type that requires only a quarter turn for opening.

The food and beverage industry is expected to bring major growth gains for the US caps & closures market. PET material type is expected to show a rise in demand as it is marked safe by the FDA. Consumers will prefer these plastic types as the COVID-19 pandemic has urged the people to move toward safety and hygiene. These plastic types protect food and beverages from contamination. Hence, this can add to the growth of the US caps & closures market.

U.S. Caps & Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages: Snapshot

There has been a spike in the recent rate of consumption of single-serve beverages. The growth in their demand is currently the leading factor driving the market for caps and closures for non-carbonated beverages in the U.S. The demand for these caps and closures is also specifically on the rise due to a growing aversion to carbonated beverages amid the growing obesity crisis. The increasing number of consumers demanding smaller bottles and convenience packaging is also driving the U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages. The market is also being spurred by the increasing favorability of seasonal beverages. However, the U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages is currently being restricted by the high costs of replacing manufacturing equipment and the switching costs associated with changing from two piece to one piece caps. Conventional manufacturers are also facing a solid competition from closure-less packaging. The U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages is also being restricted by the stringent regulations by FDA and the high number of cases against companies regarding sealing breaches.

The U.S. caps and closures for noncarbonated beverages market was valued at around US$2.64 bn in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, this revenue is expected to reach US$3.82 bn.

Polypropylene Bags Top Demand as Material for Caps and Closures

Among material types used in the manufacture of caps and closures for non-carbonated beverages in the U.S., polypropylene accounted for leading market share of 60.2% in 2016 and is expected to retain its lead as well as gain a maximum incremental opportunity in terms of market revenue over the coming years. However, HDPE is anticipated to witness the leading CAGR of 13% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, due to the cost advantages of HDPE over others as well as its easier availability, and the increasing adoption of HDPE one piece injection-molded closures.

The U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages is segmented on the basis of cap types, into screw caps, snap on caps, and push on caps. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polypropylene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene terephthalate. On the basis of application, the U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages is segmented into bottled water, fruit beverages, ready-to-drink milk, sports beverages, and others.

Bottled Water Industry Leads Caps and Closures’ Demand

The bottled water segment is estimated to account for the leading share in the U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages in 2016, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the given forecast period. Bottled water is expected to witness maximum increase in basis points during the forecast period, expectedly accounting for 69.3% of the U.S. caps and closures market for non-carbonated beverages by 2024. The ready to drink segment was calculated to account for 8.4% in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Key players in the U.S. caps and closure market for non-carbonated beverages so far have included Closure Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Global Closure Systems, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., and Tecnocap S.p.A.

