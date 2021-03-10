Breast Prosthesis Market Worldwide Growth Forecasts with Demand Prospectus by 2027 – ContourMed, Nicola Jane, American Breast Care, Nearly Me

The global market for breast prosthesis is projected to expand to CAGR by 9.3 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Growing prevalence of breast cancer is the main reason for the growth of mastectomy procedures, thereby boosting the growth of the breast prosthesis market. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most common and second most common form of cancer in women. Approximately 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in 2018, with European countries accounting for the majority of cases. The number of women choosing breast reconstruction and breast contouring after mastectomy is steadily increasing. It’s a costly procedure, however, and many women refrain from further surgery after mastectomy. External breast prosthesis is therefore proving to be a safe and economical surgical option for women undergoing mastectomy. The availability of breast prosthesis in different materials and shapes further increases market demand. On the basis of its shape, the market is segmented into round, asymmetrical, swimming prosthesis, partial prosthesis and others. The demand for round and swim prosthesis is projected to increase during the forecast period. Manufacturers offer lightweight prosthesis to women who are sensitive to weight. Materials such as silicone and cotton foam are effective in countries with warmer weather conditions. Product innovation will therefore drive the breast prosthesis market during the forecast period.

Key Market Movements:

• Growing prevalence of breast cancer globally and growing procedures of mastectomy

• Product innovation in breast prosthesis products to garner higher demand

• Rising people awareness regarding breast prosthesis and cosmetic procedures

• Cost-effective pricing and effective reimbursement scenario fuel the market growth

• Strong growth in emerging regions, especially in Asia Pacific will drive the market

The key players currently engaged in breast prosthesis market include Amoena Medizin-Orthopädie-Technik GmbH, ContourMed, Nicola Jane, Trulife Breastcare (Trulife Group), American Breast Care, Nearly Me and Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH.

Segmentation

By Product Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Silicone Breast Prosthesis

• Polyfill Foam Breast Prosthesis

By Shape Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Round

• Asymmetrical

• Swimming Prosthesis

• Partial Prosthesis

• Others

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (United States and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

