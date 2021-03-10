Booming Growth in Telemedicine Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Advancement in the technology has made it possible to receive healthcare treatment through varied ways. With the help of telephones, computers, interactive videos, digital imaging and healthcare monitoring devices, healthcare professional are providing treatments without being physically present with the patient. More number of healthcare professionals getting connected with patients through the telemedicine platform is boosting the UK Telemedicine Market. During telemedicine sessions, patient’s information is collected by using various smart devices/mobile apps and such collected information is then transferred to the healthcare practitioner for analysis, which helps him in providing proper treatment to the patient. For instance, some devices track patient’s ECG and send the results to doctors by which the healthcare professional is able to monitor patients’ cardiovascular activity. Government focusing towards providing improved remote healthcare services, increasing funding and rising number of smart phone users is boosting the UK telemedicine market. The recent launch of NHS service called “GP at Hand” also exhibits commitments of government towards providing proper health and treatment services to the patients from remote locations.

UK telemedicine market generated USD 139.4 Mn in the year 2019 and is expected to reach USD 322.8 Mn by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.04% over the forecast period.

This market research report on the Telemedicine Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles.

