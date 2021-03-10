Booming Growth in Private Tutoring Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global private tutoring market was estimated to be US$ 102,780.8 Mn in 2018 growing at a CAGR of more than 7.1% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

Global private tutoring market has emerged as a parallel education sector providing supplementary instruction to students enrolled in the education system. Private tutoring is defined as a structured set of activities developed outside of the school, wherein the main objective is to improve the school performance of students. Private tutoring is also referred as shadow tutoring, wherein one-on-one educational assistance is offered to an individual or to a small group of individuals by a tutor that involves developing a set of activities to complement their performance at schools. An increase in the number of part-time and full-time freelance tutor enrollments is supplementing the growth of global private tutoring market.

Some of the players operating in the private tutoring market are Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, Chegg. com, Eduboard, EF Education First, ITutorGroup, Kaplan, MandarinRocks, Manhattan Review, MindLaunch, New Oriental, TAL Education, TutorZ, Web International English and Xueda Education among others.

