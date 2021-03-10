Booming Growth in Precision Medicine Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

The global precision medicine software market revenue was valued at US$ 970.66 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Precision medicine is an approach to patient care that enables doctors to predict more accurately about which treatment and preventive measures for any particular disease will work as it considers individual variability in genes, lifestyle, and environment for each person when devising treatment procedures for patients. Precision medicine software assists healthcare providers or clinicians to deliver therapeutic value faster, manage healthcare costs, and improve patient’s safety and satisfaction or select right medicine for the right patient at the right time. To achieve this, clinicians are given tools in the form of tests and information-technology (IT) support, which are compatible with their clinical workflow and economically feasible to deploy in the modern health-care environment. These tools can simplify the process of managing the biological complexity that underlies human diseases. The precision medicine software market is gaining traction worldwide due to the growth of personal healthcare devices and integration of smart technologies in the healthcare system. The demand for precision medicine is rising across the world as various diseases such as cancer, heart conditions, and diabetes can be passed down genetically from parents to their children. Though precision medicine is not widely available, the growth in integration of big data healthcare organizations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will bring the healthcare sector closer to the availability of precision medicine. Precision medicine carries high potential in emerging economies where there is a growing demand and awareness about advanced healthcare facilities among individuals or patients. However, concern regarding privacy of patient’s confidential information and high diagnosis costs associated with precision medicine are anticipated to create barriers to growth of the precision medicine software market during the forecast period.

The primary market participants in the global precision medicine software market include 2bPrecise, Syapse, Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Cloudera, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Gene42 Inc., LifeOmic Health, LLC, NantHealth, Inc., N-of-One, Inc. (A QIAGEN Company), PierianDx, SOPHiA GENETICS, Translational Software and TupeloLife, amongst others.

