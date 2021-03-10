Booming Growth in Online Learning For K-12 Education Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Online learning for k-12 education market is witnessing a robust growth owing to rising awareness regarding online learning along with establishment of edtech startups. Among the numerous methods of education, online learning allows educational service providers to facilitate students with a flexible online platform. K-12 education incorporates the education imparted from kindergarten to 12th grade. The online learning for k-12 education market is driven by various factors including progression in the educational sector, growing competition among students along with rising awareness among millennials about online education. Online learning is offered to various education levels including elementary education, junior high education, and senior high education through synchronous, asynchronous and hybrid learning. Asynchronous learning facilitates learners and instructors to share information outside the constraints of time and place across a wide network of learners. Asynchronous learning can be accessed through various delivery platforms, remote labs, distance learning technologies including video conferencing and chat, or collaboration and social learning technologies. Asynchronous learning held the highest market share in 2018, however hybrid learning is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of digital platforms among millennials and increasing inclination towards creative learning is expected to propel the growth of global online learning for K-12 education market over the forecast period. For instance, iTutorGroup, an ed-Tech provider, is revolutionizing education and live interaction through its human-to-human platform and service model, enabling students to learn anything from any device, at their own convenience. In January 2017, iTutorGroup launched Vipjr, an online education platform designed for 5 to 18 years age group with learning instructions in three key areas including, English, math and IELTS/TOEFL instruction. A large proportion of edTech providers are investing towards hybrid mechanism of online learning. The same is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of global online learning for K-12 education market over the forecast period.

This market research report on the Online Learning For K-12 Education Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years.

Some of the players operating in the global online learning for K-12 education market EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., CK-12 Foundation, Classteacher Learning Systems, Discovery Education, Educational Testing Service, Freckle Education, McGraw-Hill Education, Educational Initiatives, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Oxford University Press, Pearson, PowerSchool Learning, Saal, Sana Labs, Study Island, Tokyo Academics, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Ambow Education, Alef Education, ALEKS, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, BYJU’S, CENGAGE, Chegg, Inc. , Cisco, K12, Inc., Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace, iXL Learning, Madrasa.org among others.

Global Online Learning For K-12 Education Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Global Online Learning For K-12 Education Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights. No matter the consumer is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide valuable data and information about Global Market.

