Booming Growth in Mental Health Apps Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Mental health is an important aspect of overall health, especially in today’s hectic and fast paced world, which can impact daily life, relationships, and even physical health. Mental health refers to our cognitive, behavioural, and emotional wellbeing; in brief, it depicts how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. Global mental health apps market accounted for US$ 587.9 million in the year 2018 and is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 3,918.40 million by the end of 2027, at a growth rate of 23.7%. The high growth is mainly attributed to increasing levels of stress among societies due to addiction to different substances and lowering social interactions. Based on the operating system, the mental health apps market has been bifurcated into iOS based, android based, and others. iOS based apps dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2018. This is because, the majority of these apps are produced and used in developed countries, where iOS dominates the market. On the other hand, android based apps are projected to grow at a higher growth rate over the forecast period Major reason for this is, increasing low cost mobile phones being manufactured for developing markets, that use android operating system.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the global mental health apps market are 7 Cups of Tea, Addicaid, Aurora Health Care, Calm, MoodTools, NOCD Inc., Recovery Record, Sanvello (Pacifica Labs, Inc.), Happify, Inc., HEADSPACE INC., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Mindshift Interactive, MY3, Silvercloud Health Limited, Talkspace – Online Therapy, Thriveport, LLC, UCSF Health, among others.

