Blockchain Identity Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Blockchain provides various solutions for majority of industries’ digital concerns such as, product security & counterfeiting, transparency, transaction speed, supply chain management, compliance management, and others. Blockchain technology originally was developed to serve the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies that uses cryptography and distributed databases to record and secure transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides enhanced security while storing and transmitting data, identifying data & records, open & decentralized ledger, transparent network infrastructure, and low cost of operations benefits. Moreover, according to Cyber Security Statistics in 2017, 16.7 million people became victim to identity fraud globally. In addition, according to Google report on cybersecurity in 2017, during 2016-2017 hackers obtained over 12 million credentials through phishing. Moreover, the decentralized feature of blockchain and distributed ledgers provide people further control over their data along with enhanced security. In addition, blockchain allows to validate the original identity of an entity or a legal person, which could be a valuable asset for several industries and further creates trust in the digital environment.

The factors such as increase in need to establish trust and transactions transparency between parties is the key factor that drives the market growth for blockchain identity management industry. In addition, rise in demand for privacy & security solutions among enterprises is also fueling the market demand. Moreover, increase in proliferation of E-Commerce further boost the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR250

However, lack of awareness regarding blockchain technology is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in government initiatives for blockchain technology development in developed as well as developing countries is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for increased scalability & transaction speed is expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain identity management market in upcoming years. The global blockchain identity management market is segmented on the basis of service providers, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service providers, the market is divided into application provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure provider. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, automotive & transportation, retail, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Blockverify, Cambridge Blockchain LLC, Civic Technologies, Evernym Inc., IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS –

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain identity management market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. – The key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain identity management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS BY SERVICE PROVIDERS –

Infrastructure Providers – Middleware Providers – Application Providers BY ORGANIZATION SIZE – Large Enterprises – Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL – BFSI – Government – Healthcare – Automotive & Transportation – Retail and E-commerce – Others BY REGION – North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT –

Amazon Web Services, Inc. – Bitfury Group Limited – Blockverify – Cambridge Blockchain LLC – Civic Technologies – Evernym Inc. – IBM Corporation – KYC-CHAIN LIMITED – Microsoft Corporation – Oracle Corporation

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR250