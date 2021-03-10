Blockchain Identity Management Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, AWS, Civic Technologies, KYC-Chain, Bitfury, Evernym.

The global blockchain identity management market size was USD 58.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,929.9 Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2026.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain identity management market by provider, vertical, and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The report also covers detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the blockchain identity management market begins with capturing data from various industry associations and consortiums, such as Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), Hyperledger Consortium, Global Blockchain Business Council, Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC), and R3CEV Blockchain Consortium, and other sources, including company financials, journals, press releases, paid databases, and annual reports. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, executives, and cybersecurity technologists. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and subsegments. The breakdown of primary profiles is depicted in the following figure:

The blockchain identity management market comprises major solution providers, such as, IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz, US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada), Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada). The stakeholders in the market include blockchain identity management technology providers, independent software vendors, consulting firms, system integrators, Value-added Resellers (VARs), and Information Technology (IT) agencies.

Key target audience of the blockchain identity management market report is given below:

Regulatory bodies

Blockchain technology solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting firms

VARs

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders; primarily, which market segments to focus on in the next 2 to 5 years for prioritizing their efforts and investments.”

Major Classifications are as follows:

Blockchain Identity Management Market: By Service Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Blockchain Identity Management Market: By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Blockchain Identity Management Market: By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Blockchain Identity Management Market: By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the North American blockchain identity management market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the APAC market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis was performed to get detailed information regarding the competitors in the blockchain identity management market based on their solutions offerings and business strategies. The report reviews the major players offering blockchain identity management solutions. In addition, the report will outline the findings and analysis on how well each blockchain identity management provider performs within the MarketDigits criteria.

The blockchain identity management market is expected to grow from USD 90.4 Million in 2020 to USD 1,929.9 Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period. The major driving factors in the market are, rising security concerns with existing models across the globe, growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals and for self-sovereign identification, and easing the business functions through high-transaction speed and immutability.

The blockchain identity management market research study aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across segments, such as provider, vertical, and region. The vertical segment covers Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); government; healthcare and life sciences; telecom and IT; retail and e-commerce; transport and logistics; real estate; media and entertainment; travel and hospitality; and others (automotive, education, and energy & utilities). The real estate vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The blockchain technology for identity management’s solution and services’ various advantages, such as the integration and the verification of the users more accurately, while addressing the challenges pertaining to the data management and privacy will encourage organizations to adopt the blockchain identity management solutions on a large scale.

Blockchain Identity Management Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis & research methodology are the major topics in which this Blockchain Identity Management Market research report is divided. This market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. The report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market. Each of the topics covered in the Blockchain Identity Management Market analysis report is studied very well to get clear idea about all the factors that are influencing the market growth.

Blockchain Identity Management Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

