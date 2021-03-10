Biocomposites Market Growth, Leading Players and Future Analysis

The global biocomposites market size is registering a 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period. This was because of the extensive usage of these composites in various non-load bearing applications in the housing industry such as cladding, vanities, kitchenware, and trimmings.

Globally, the sales of biocomposites were the highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the past few years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This was because of the large-scale usage of lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industry.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the high requirement for materials that are resistant to chemicals and corrosion in the pipe and tank and construction industries and high flame-retardant materials in the electrical and electronics industry also contributed toward the ballooning demand for biocomposites in the APAC region in the past years. Due to rapid industrialization and the expansion of the automotive industry, the sales of biocomposites will rise sharply in APAC in the coming years.

GLOBAL BIOCOMPOSITES MARKET

By Type

Structural Non-Structural



By Fiber Type

Wood-Plastic Composites Natural Fiber Composites



By Application