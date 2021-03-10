Aviation Fuel Market Share Surge to New Values for Forecast Year 2019-2030 | Fatpos Global

Global aviation fuel market is anticipated to surpass USD 3,38,705 million by 2030 from USD 2,13,360 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.47% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising air passengers in emerging economies.

The rise in demand from military sectors and an increase in air transportation are expected to be the major factors adding to the market growth. New flight paths and new airports are also estimated to boost the demand for fuel, which will further drive aviation fuel market growth in the coming years.

Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based or kerosene-based fuel used to operate an aircraft. Aviation fuel possesses better quality than fuels used in other modes of transportation. They are produced in different combinations of kerosene, kerosene-gasoline kerosene-biofuel, and others. The fuels used in aviation lessen the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature, which is obtained by integrating some additives such as corrosion inhibitors and others. Aviation fuel is mainly used by most military aircraft and commercial airlines to increase fuel efficiency and to lower operational costs.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-415

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Key Players

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c

Total SA

Oman Oil Company SAOC

Gazprom

Exon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sinopec Group

Petrobras

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Segments

Jet A1 segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2029

Worldwide aviation fuel market is segmented by fuel type into Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, and Biofuels. The jet A1 segment held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to easy reach and higher efficiency in comparison to other fuels. Furthermore, this segment is also estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by jet A fuel. The biofuels segment will also grow, due to growing efforts from several governments and companies to lower carbon emissions.

Fixed Wings segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

Market for aviation fuel is also segmented by aircraft type into Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others. The fixed wings segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the year 2019 as the piston and turbine engines are used in such aircraft, which require fuel as the main source to produce, lift and also drive the aircraft forward.

Civil segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

Worldwide aviation fuel market is segmented by end-users into Civil, Military, Private, and Sports & Recreational. Among these, the civil segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, owing to the large number of commercial airliners that offer passenger and freight transit services.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-415

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in Air Passengers in the Emerging Economies

Demand for aviation fuel is expected to rise significantly in the coming years owing to the increase in airline passenger traffic. Moreover, expanding middle class in emerging countries, diverging demographic outlooks, and liberalization of aviation markets are some of the major factors which are most likely to boost the growth of the market for aviation fuel.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/aviation-fuel-market/415

Global Aviation Fuel Market: Regions

Asia Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

The global aviation fuel market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to an increase in investment by the government, introduction to new flight routes, increased fleet sizes, and high demand for fuel from emerging economies in the region.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-415

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]