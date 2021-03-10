Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights

The e-commerce industry is expanding due to the increasing internet penetration and surging usage of smartphones, which is why the trend of online shopping among customers has emerged. It has been observed that the global e-commerce sales rose by approximately 22% in 2018, as compared to the previous year.

This rising e-commerce sales, primarily in India and China, has resulted in the growing requirement for enhanced efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment centers and warehouses. Attributed to these factors, the demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the e-commerce industry is rising for improving productivity and reducing labor cost.

AMRs are robots which utilize sensors and navigation technology to move around the environment without being controlled directly by operators. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global autonomous mobile robots market reached a value of $29.3 billion and is expected to generate $220.6 billion in 2030, advancing at a 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

