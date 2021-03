Automotive Motors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

An automotive motor is designed to translate a type of energy (such as electric) into mechanical energy. The combination of the mechanics and electronics has led to incorporate increased number of motors in vehicles owing to its comfort and convenience features. Automotive motors have applications in electronic power steering, seating control, electric vehicles drivetrain, and others.

The automotive motors market is driven by factors such as increase in global vehicle production, high demand for safety and convenience features, and rise in requirement of electric vehicles. However, increased weight and cost of the overall system restrict the market growth. Moreover, wide number of applications employing the use of electric motors, and concept of autonomous cars creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The automotive motors market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and region. Type includes DC brushed motors, brushless DC Motors, stepper motors, and traction motors. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, BEV, PHEV, and HEV. By application, it is classified into performance, comfort & convenience, and safety & security. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Key players operating in the market include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD., Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and VALEO.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This study comprises analytical depiction of the automotive motors market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. – The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. – The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. – The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type – DC Brushed Motors – Brushless DC Motors – Stepper Motors – Traction Motors By Vehicle Type – Passenger Cars – Light Commercial Vehicles – Heavy Commercial Vehicles – BEV – PHEV – HEV By Application – Performance – Comfort & convenience – Safety & security By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Russia o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Key Market Players –

BorgWarner Inc. – Continental AG – DENSO CORPORATION – Johnson Electric Holdings Limited – Mitsuba Corporation – MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD. – Nidec Corporation – Robert Bosch GmbH – Siemens AG – VALEO

