Automotive Fuel Cells Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The global Automotive Fuel Cells market is valued at 424.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1212.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026.

Top Companies: Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Ballard, Nedstack, and Other.

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Automotive fuel cells create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaust they emit water vapor and warm air.

With increasing emission levels, governments across the globe are focusing on promoting the adoption of emission-free vehicles. Several countries around the world including the US and Germany are providing various incentives for fuel cell vehicle buyers. For instance, fuel cell vehicle buyers in Germany receive an incentive of about USD 4,450. Similarly, Japan also provides a purchase subsidy of about USD 19,740 for fuel cell vehicles. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US are also focusing on developing hydrogen infrastructure. Such initiatives will increase the popularity and adoption of fuel cell vehicles, which will subsequently drive the growth of the fuel cells market for the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Fuel Cells Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive Fuel Cells Market on the basis of Types are:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Other Fuel Cell

On the basis of Application, the global Automotive Fuel Cells Market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis for Automotive Fuel Cells Market:

–North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

