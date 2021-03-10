Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size | Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2027

The latest report pertaining to ‘Automotive Embedded Systems Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market is valued at USD 20.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 30.40 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing focus of customers on vehicle safety features, growing demand for automation and rising trend of vehicle electrification in automobile industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global automotive embedded system market.

Scope of Automotive Embedded Systems Market-

An embedded system is a computer system a combination of a computer processor, computer memory, and input/output peripheral devices that has a devoted function within a larger mechanical or electrical system. It is embedded as part of a complete device often with electrical or electronic hardware and mechanical parts. Because an embedded system usually controls physical operations of the machine that it is embedded within, it often has real-time computing constraints. An automotive embedded system is a computer system that is embedded into a car to control various functionalities. It is a computer system for electronic devices, built with the intent to control the mechanism of data and services. Software is an important aspect of the automotive embedded system. This system comprises single chip microcontroller such as cortex, advanced RISC machines (ARM), microprocessors, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), digital signal processor (DSPs), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASICs).

Automotive embedded systems market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, automotive embedded systems market is classified into embedded hardware and embedded software. Based upon application, automotive embedded systems market is classified into electrical and electronics, infotainment and telematics and powertrain and chassis and advanced driver assistance systems.

The regions covered in this Automotive Embedded Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Automotive Embedded Systems is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Automotive Embedded Systems Companies:

Automotive embedded systems market report covers prominent players are,

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Johnson Electric.

Panasonic Acquired All Shares of German Software Company OpenSynergy

News: Aug 09, 2016, Panasonic Corporation and OpenSynergy GmbH declared that Panasonic has acquired all the unresolved shares of the German software business to make it a subsidiary on July 22. OpenSynergy is a high-tech business focusing in embedded automotive software for cockpit solutions. Panasonic positions its automotive business as a high growth area, and expects the business to contribute in the area of “comfort”, “safety”, and “environment”.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Dynamics –

The global automotive embedded systems market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing demand of automation, consumers growing demand towards electric vehicles and rising trend of vehicle electrification in automobile industry. According to the IEA report, Electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, with the global stock of electric passenger cars passing 5 million in 2018, and growth of 63% from the previous year. About 45% of electric cars on the road in 2018 were in China – a total of 2.3 million – compared to 39% in 2017. However, the life span of electronic systems is usually low, power requirements are high and the system design is very complicated. The making of an electronic system requires complex level of software algorithms, which indirectly results in high battery utilization. These factors are hindering the market growth. Furthermore, automotive embedded systems assure the end user requirements in terms of safety, comfort and even costs. Changes in system architecture, modifications in software development and enhancement of integrated services would bring new major opportunities in the Automotive Embedded Systems market.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the automotive embedded systems market with the potential rate due to increasing focus on vehicle safety features, adoption of advanced automation and rising trend of vehicle electrification in automobile industry. According to the International Federation of Robotics report, one of the most visible ways that automation impacts jobs is the ever-increasing reliance on robots for industrial work. In 2016, the number of manufacturing robots was 1.83 million. Experts expect that number to grow to 3.05 million in 2020. The figures indicate that new improvements are speeding up this trend, and that we are very likely going to see an even more drastic yearly increase in the robot workforce.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increasing vehicle production in many countries of this region, improving socio-economy condition, and growing demand for electric vehicles, especially in China. According to PwC’s automotive analyst group report, Auto facts, global production is set to rise by 22.3m units between 2014 and 2021, at an annual compounded growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.1 Whilst the BRIC markets have previously led global growth, car sales have dipped 20% to date since December last year, due to slowing growth in China and declining sales. One of these growth areas is Southeast Asia (SEA). Total vehicle sales in the country reached 212,000 units in 20143, and are forecast to hit 310,000 this year. In fact, car sales reached a highest of 19,731 units in March 2015 compared to last year’s 15,292 units in the same month.

Key Benefits for Automotive Embedded Systems Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software

By Application: Electrical and Electronics, Infotainment and Telematics, Powertrain and Chassis, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

