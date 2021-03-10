Automotive Electronics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global automotive electronics market generated revenue worth $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. Automotive electronics industry deals with equipping vehicles with digital and automatic controls. The features such as power windows, changing ride modes, lighting, safety features, driver assistance, automatic ride controls, infotainment and other such functionality uses automotive electronics. The electronics are installed in various categories of vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs.

The adoption of various advanced electronic components such as sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers has backed the shift of manual and conventional vehicle features & control towards autonomous functionalities. Further, various key players with innovative products has assisted the automotive electronic market growth.

Adoption of IoT and AI in the automobiles industry, the growth in consumer awareness and demand for safety features in the automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, increase in demand for infotainment electronics drive the market of automotive electronics. On the other hand, slow adoption of automotive electronics in developing countries and also the increase in overall cost of end-product due to integration of automotive electronics hampers the market growth. Furthermore, the investment towards autonomous driving of vehicles in smart grids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the automotive electronic market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR663

The automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, application, distribution channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs. On the basis of component, it is categorized into sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers, and others. The application segment is divided into ADAS, infotainment, body electronics, safety system, power train and other. Distribution channel in the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global automotive electronics market are Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC. The companies follow various market strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others that leads to the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– LCV

– HCV

By Component

– Sensors

– Actuators

– Processor

– Microcontrollers

– Others

By Application

– ADAS

– Infotainment

– Body Electronics

– Safety System

– Power Train

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR663

Key Market Players

– Robert Bosch

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Infineon Technologies AG

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Texas Instruments

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Continental AG

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Aptiv PLC.