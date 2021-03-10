Automotive Electronics Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

The sales of vehicles all across the world has been increasing since the past few years. This is primarily due to the increased affordability of vehicles, strong economic growth in emerging economies, and technological advancements. As per the Organisation Internationale des Constructeursd’Automobiles, the total sales of automotive vehicles in 2018 was approximately 25.1 million, and the industry witnessed a growth of 1.8% CAGR during 2014–2018.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-electronics-market/report-sample

With this growing sale of vehicles, the demand for different automotive parts, such as automotive electronics, is growing as well. Automotive electronics account for about 35% of the total cost of an automobile these, which was just 5% in 1970.

This clearly shows that manufacturers in the industry are increasingly integrating different electronic items in vehicles for improving their efficiency and safety. Automotive electronics consists of everything ranging from headlights to different kinds of sensors.

These days, automobiles comprise almost hundreds of electronics systems. It is due to these systems, that a vehicle is able to provide a highly sophisticated driving experience. Owing to these factors, the global automotive electronics market is expected to generate a revenue of $615.3 billion by 2030, rising from $235.7 billion in 2019, advancing at a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Different components are included under automotive electronics are sensors, electronic control unit, and current carrying device.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-electronics-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market