Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

The drivetrain is a group of components that delivers power from the vehicle’s engine or motor to the vehicle’s wheel. The drivetrain includes transmission, driveshaft, differentials, axles, wheels, and others. Simply it also can be defined as the part of a motorized vehicle, which connects the engine/motor and transmission to the wheel axles. The electric, fuel cell, and hybrid vehicles use electric drivetrain system. Moreover, the fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are hybrids, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell with a small battery.

The central motor is the electric motor that drives the transmission component and an e-axle combines several elements such as electric motor, power inverter, transmission, and differential. The automotive drivetrain technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and region. Depending on technology, the market is divided into central motor, e-axle, and wheel hub module. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger car, trucks, and buses. Furthermore, the trucks segment is further fragmented into class 1 to 8 trucks. In addition, the buses segment is divided into city buses, intercity buses, and coaches. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR259

The key players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Continental AG, Borgwarner Inc., AVL List GmbH, Axletech International, and Dana Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive drivetrain technology market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. – The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. – The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis. – The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type – Passenger Car – Buses o City Buses o Intercity Buses o Coaches – Trucks o Class 1 Trucks o Class 2 Trucks o Class 3 Trucks o Class 4 Trucks o Class 5 Trucks o Class 6 Trucks o Class 7 Trucks o Class 8 Trucks By Technology – Central Motor o Permanent Magnet with Gear o PEM with Automated Transmission o Asynchronous Motor with Gearbox o Asynchronous Motor with Automated Transmission – E-axle o Permanent Magnet with Gear o PEM with Automated Transmission o Asynchronous Motor with Gearbox o Asynchronous Motor with Automated Transmission – Wheel Hub Module o Permanent Magnet with Gear o PEM with Automated Transmission o Asynchronous Motor with Gearbox o Asynchronous Motor with Automated Transmission By Region o North America U.S. Canada Mexico o Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Norway Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific o LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR259